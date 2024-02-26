GIFT a SubscriptionGift
People’s representatives are speaking less and less in Parliament, says former Karnataka Lokayukta Santosh Hegde

Former Karnataka Lokayukta Santosh Hegde says economy is progressing, but peace and harmony in society are disappearing owing to greed

February 26, 2024 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Former Karnataka Lokayukta N. Santosh Hedge.

Former Karnataka Lokayukta N. Santosh Hedge.

“People’s representatives who get a salary and allowances are speaking less and less in Parliament. Then how is development possible?,” asked former Karnataka Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde.

Speaking at the online launch of the Kannada book Bengalurina Bhoo Mafia Bhrashtacharada Chakravyuha, jointly written by Shankara K. Prasad and Nehtrakere Udaya Shankara, on Sunday, he said our economy is progressing, but peace and harmony in society are disappearing owing to greed.

“It is not wrong for a person to become rich. But it should not be earned by committing illegal acts,” he said, adding that such wealth will not last.

Sadananda Janekere, Adjunct Professor of Chanakya University, said “Eternal vigilance and struggle are necessary for the success of the democratic system. The Right to Information (RTI) system should not be weakened.”

D.V. Guruprasad, former Director-General of Police, said that there is only one way to control corruption: elders should decide not to give bribes and not take from others and teach such values to children from the school level itself.

