People with disabilities, senior citizens don’t favour metro

The Namma Metro has been operational for over six years, and has earned lakhs of regular commuters. However, despite being dubbed a disabled-friendly transport option, woes of commuters who are physically challenged are far from over. They struggle not just to find a seat, but even to get inside the train that are crowded, especially during peak hours.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) recently announced that the three-coach trains would be converted into six-coach trains from the last week of January, but the conversion of its entire fleet of 50 trains into six-coach ones would be completed only by June 2019.

This has brought little cheer to people.

“It is usually so crowded that there is no space even to stand. There is so much pushing and pulling while getting down at the stations that I have to stand in a corner to avoid being pushed out of the metro,” said S. Shreedhar, who relies on crutches for mobility.

Mr. Shreedhar said he uses metro only when there is no other transport option available for him. It is travelling during the peak hours that is most taxing for people with disabilities.

Renuka Devi, who uses a wheelchair, said, “I prefer to travel by my personal vehicle than use the metro now because of the crowded coaches. I don’t think there is any space to accommodate my wheelchair in the metro during rush hours.”

It is not just persons with disabilities. Even senior citizens complain about the crowded trains. “I sometimes find it hard to breathe inside the crowded compartments. Though people are considerate and usually give me a place to sit, it is still inconvenient,” said Jayprakash Raaj, 63.

But BMRCL spokesperson U.A. Vasanth Rao said it was not a problem. “The stations are crowded but the trains can still accommodate all these people. Earlier, when 2.5 lakh people were travelling, we used to hear the same complaint that the metro is crowded. Today, nearly four lakh people are travelling and we still hear the same. Small incidents happen but people are now cooperating with us and the metro staff, so things are surely changing,” he said.

The silver lining: reserved coaches for women

The BMRCL has announced that the first coach of every train after it starts operating six-coach trains will be reserved for women passengers, a long-standing demand by some regular commuters.

Though now no seats are reserved for women, the BMRCL has displayed signboards asking commuters to give up seats for elderly citizens, disabled and pregnant women.

The announcement has been received positively by many regular commuters. Shivani Singh, who commutes on the Green Line almost every day, said, “As a frequent traveller, I often feel uncomfortable standing at close proximity to the male commuters during rush hour. With a ladies’ coach coming up, I wouldn’t mind the crowd.”

S. Rajyeshri, another regular commuter, said, “I pay more to travel by metro instead of using the bus, so that I can travel comfortably. But during peak hours, the rush is so heavy that it is difficult to find a spot to even stand, let alone find an empty seat to sit. With the women’s coach coming, I hope my travel will be a little more comfortable.”

However, not everyone is enthused. Nameesha Shetty, a frequent metro user, said, “At a time when we are striving for equality, I feel a women’s coach will only work as a setback. Though the idea seems convenient, I don’t really support it.”