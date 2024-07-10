People told to be alert against ‘registered post’ fraud

The police have launched an awareness campaign, alerting people to a new modus operandi employed by cyber fraudsters, where people get registered posts promising cash rewards and gift vouchers with QR codes to trap the victim.

“Since now people are suspicious of random calls and messages with links, miscreants have improvised their tactics and are sending registered posts with fake pamphlets of reputed companies, scratch cards, and QR codes that can be scanned to claim prizes. When receivers scan the code, the fraudsters get access to their bank accounts,” explained Kushal Chouksey, SP, Chikkaballapura district.

“We urge people to have multiple verification systems on their mobile phones and also not to engage in any transaction with unknown people or share personal information with them,” a senior cybercrime police official said.