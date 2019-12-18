People should protest peacefully and restore pluralistic values: Guha

Historian Ramachandra Guha has said that people should protest peacefully and restore the pluralistic values on which the country was built, touching upon the Citizenship Amendment Act in the course of his talk on “In Defence of Indian Pluralism.”

Speaking in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Mr. Guha said that patriotism operates at all levels, from a village to New Delhi. “Patriotism is not voting once in five years and then keeping silent.”

Talking about the tendency of crushing dissent and demonising critics as anti-nationals, he said that this was disturbing and alarming. He added that while one is rooted in one’s culture, they should also be willing to adopt from and learn from others.

He said that the narrative of the Hindutva brigade was that the Hindus are superior to others, Hindi is superior to other languages, and one needs to hate Pakistan to be patriotic. “This is a standard European model of nationalism of the 19th century where countries were built on one religion, one language, and one common enemy,” he said.

Mr. Guha argued that there was nothing Indian about Hindutva and it is “two parts European idea and one part borrowed from medieval Iran.”

He added that Indian nationalism during the freedom struggle was radically different from “Hindutva jingoism.”

With political jingoism, coupled with economic slowdown, India, like Pakistan, is becoming “a majoritarian inward-looking state.”

Explaining the rise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ascendency of Hindutva ideology in the country, Mr. Guha said that the nepotism and the corruption of the Congress, the intellectual and the moral hypocrisy of the Left and its so-called internationalism, the surge of Islamic fundamentalism in the neighbourhood, had all played vital roles.