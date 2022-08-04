Bengaluru

People ferried on tractors as heavy rains lash Bengaluru

School children being taken in tractors as the apartment is flooded in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement
Staff Reporter Bengaluru August 04, 2022 23:31 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 23:31 IST

Incessant rainfall on Thursday left many taking to social media complaining about flooding, thereby, leading to traffic snarls. 

In Rainbow Drive, Sarjapur Road, children were forced to take a tractor ride to negotiate the stagnant rainwater. Residents held a protest against the civic authorities. Poorna, a resident of Rainbow Drive, said that since last Tuesday, the whole area has been submerged in rainwater. “We have to deploy a tractor to pick up residents and children from the layout entrance to their homes. We are still struggling to drain out the water since the last few days, but the civic body is not helping us overcome these issues,” she added.

On Kaggadapura main road in CV Raman Nagar, residents said the road was submerged and vehicles could not ply. Sathya, a resident said, “People are struggling during rain in this area and it has become a common sight during downpours. The authorities are deaf to residents’ complaints.”

Bengaluru recorded 396.2 mm of rainfall between July 28 and August 3, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). Till 7.15 pm on Thursday, the city received 11.53 mm of rainfall according to the KSNDMC website. 

