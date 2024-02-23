ADVERTISEMENT

Pension Adalat on March 21 

February 23, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Office of the Controller of Communication Accounts (CCA), Karnataka Telecom Circle, will hold the 35th Pension Adalat for Telecom / BSNL pensioners on March 21, 2024. 

CCA, Karnataka Circle, in a release said pensioners, family pensioners, who have retired from the Department of Telecommunication / BSNL, Karnataka Circle, having grievances regarding their pension matters may submit their representation on or before March 8, 2024, by post, fax - 080-22350604 or through email jtcca2.ka-dot@gov.in with full PPO details. Cases involving legal / succession issues and policy matters will not be entertained, the release said.

Time and venue of the Adalat will be intimated directly to each applicant in due course, the release stated. 

