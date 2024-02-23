GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pension Adalat on March 21 

February 23, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Office of the Controller of Communication Accounts (CCA), Karnataka Telecom Circle, will hold the 35th Pension Adalat for Telecom / BSNL pensioners on March 21, 2024. 

CCA, Karnataka Circle, in a release said pensioners, family pensioners, who have retired from the Department of Telecommunication / BSNL, Karnataka Circle, having grievances regarding their pension matters may submit their representation on or before March 8, 2024, by post, fax - 080-22350604 or through email jtcca2.ka-dot@gov.in with full PPO details. Cases involving legal / succession issues and policy matters will not be entertained, the release said.

Time and venue of the Adalat will be intimated directly to each applicant in due course, the release stated. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.