Pension Adalat on June 27 

The office of the Controller of Communication Accounts (CCA), Karnataka Circle, will hold a pension adalat for telecom/ BSNL pensioners on June 27.

The CCA, Karnataka Circle, in a release said pensioners/family pensioners who have retired from the Department of Telecommunication/BSNL, Karnataka Circle, having grievances regarding their pension matters may submit their representation by June 14 by post, or through email (jtcca2.ka-dot@gov.in) with full PPO details. Cases involving legal/succession issues and policy matters will not be entertained, the release said.

Time and venue of the adalat will be intimated directly to each applicant in due course, the release stated.