Penalty for not wearing masks, lack of social distancing

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has filed 1,824 cases against citizens for not wearing masks and collected fines amounting to ₹3.64 lakh as of June 24. Around 69 cases have been slapped on people for not maintaining social distancing.

According to information provided by the BBMP, the maximum number of cases (638) have been filed in the South zone with ₹1.27 lakh collected by way of fines. East zone accounts for the second highest number of fines at 437 with ₹87,400 collected as penalty. Only 33 cases were filed in Dasarahalli zone.

