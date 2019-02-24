Pen sketches on Kasaravalli

O. P. Srivastava, recipient of Rajat Kamal for his documentary film ‘Life in Metaphors: A portrait of Girish Kasaravalli’, has brought out ‘Life in Metaphors: Portraits of Girish Kasaravalli’, a collection of portraits sketched by colleagues, friends, family, filmmakers and film critics. These pen sketches provide insights into the intricate layers of Kasaravalli's cinema, and explore the nuances of his films and their metaphors.

The 251-page volume has 24 pieces, including by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Shyam Benegal, U R Ananthamurthy, Arun Khopkar, Deepti Naval, G S Bhaskar, Jehangir Chaudhary, John H Wood, Rada Sesic Maithili Rao, N Manu Chakravarthy, and Vidyarthi Chatterjee. Girish Kasaravalli himself recorded his impression on the doyen of Indian theatre and cinema B V Karanth in this volume.

One the reason for bringing out this volume, even after making ‘Life in Metaphors: A portrait of Girish Kasaravalli’, Mr Srivatsava felt there was so much more to Kasaravalli’s cinema than what he had captured. Hence, he decided to put together this book. "It is my dedication to my inspiration, my mentor and an outstanding filmmaker,” he said.

The volume has a filmography, biography, books and recognitions, national and international awards, film festivals where Kasaravalli's films were screened, besides a visual journey of Kasaravalli. This volume will be available on Monday.

My favourite filmmaker

In the book, filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan says: If somebody asks me who is my favourite filmmaker in India today, without a doubt, I would say Girish Kasaravalli. It is not because he is a good friend of mine or because we studied at the same film institute, but simply because of the quality of his films. He has consistently been doing very important work in Kannada cinema.