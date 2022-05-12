Peenya industrial hub gets ₹100 cr. for infra development

Ahead of the impending elections to the BBMP, the State Cabinet on Thursday announced a slew of financial allocations for various projects in Bengaluru that included providing ₹100 crore to upgrade infrastructure in Peenya industrial hub.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said the the Cabinet wanted to develop the Peenya industrial hub which gives jobs to a sizeable number of people.

Signal-free corridor

The Cabinet also decided to provide ₹105 crore for developing a signal-free corridor from HAL airport to Oak Farm junction through Kundalahalli. It also cleared a proposal to build a twin tower in NH compound near Anand Rao Circle through the PPP model. This is in addition to clearing a proposal for building a commercial complex at a cost of ₹150 crore in Valageri Halli of Kengeri.

The State Cabinet decided to hand over the under-construction Kalyana Mantapa of the Muzrai Department on the premises of Karanji Anjaneya Temple of Basavanagudi to Sringeri Sharada Peeta. The Sharada Peeta would complete the construction of Kalyana Mantapa and share the rental profit with the Government on a 50:50 ratio, the Minister said.