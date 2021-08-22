Peenya Industrial Association highlights infrastructure deficiencies

Bengaluru

22 August 2021 00:07 IST

Potholes, defunct street lights, waterlogging due to improper drainage system, uncollected waste: these were just some of the problems that members of the Peenya Industrial Association (PIA) highlighted at a meeting with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials here on Saturday.

BMMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said civic officials have been given a deadline of one week to fill all potholes and conduct a survey of the street lights in the industrial area.

PIA office-bearers complained that waste was often not picked up with civic workers claiming that it is industrial waste. Mr. Gupta assured them that a team will be constituted specifically for solid waste management. Officials have also been directed to draw up a project proposal for the development of 14th Cross Road in PIA that connects major industrial centres within the industrial area.

Civic officials have been directed to coordinate with PIA office-bearers at least once a month to discuss the progress of various works. Manjunath, Dasarahalli MLA, said that PIA lacked basic infrastructure. Roads in newly added areas need immediate attention while Nilagadanahalli Road and Hesaraghatta Main Road have been damaged by BWSSB’s pipeline laying work, he said.

Vaccine coverage

Mr. Gupta said the State government had assured the BBMP of allocating more vaccine doses. “Many wards in the outer zones have more migrant labourers. In such wards, officials have been directed to ensure 400 vaccinations per day. Similarly, this will be done in a few wards in the core zones. We hope to achieve at least 70,000 vaccinations a day soon,” he said. Teams have been constituted to conduct random testing in markets, railway, and bus stations.