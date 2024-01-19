January 19, 2024 01:20 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru traffic police permitted the movement of Light Motor Vehicles (LMV) and Large Goods Vehicles (LGV) from 11 a.m. on Peenya flyover (Dr. Shivakumar Swami flyover) on Tumakuru Road after load tests by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

NHAI had closed the stretch at 11 p.m. on January 16 to conduct essential repairs and retrofitting on the distressed Bengaluru Nelamangala viaduct, which is part of National Highway 4.

On January 19, Bengaluru Traffic Police stated: “On Peenya flyover, load testing work by NHAI is completed. Movement of LMV and LGV will be permitted from 11 a.m. onwards on 19.11.2024. NHAI will communicate load test report in due course of time.”

Earlier, NHAI officials had stated that closure of the flyover was to carry out load tests on the 240 newly-added prestressed cables, aimed at reinforcing the structure. Closure of the stretch had led to traffic jams under the flyover, especially near Jalahalli, Peenya, 8th mile, Goraguntepalya, Nagasandra, Dasarahalli, and surrounding areas.

In December 2021, due to safety concerns arising from cable issues identified during a routine inspection by NHAI officials, authorities banned movement of vehicles on the flyover. Having missing multiple deadlines to address the problem, NHAI faced criticism from frustrated drivers who experienced prolonged traffic jams.

It was not until mid-February 2022 that the flyover partially reopened, allowing only light motor vehicles to pass. The restriction on heavy vehicles resulted in traffic congestion extending from Goraguntepalya to the Parle-G toll gate on Tumakuru Road, which is the gateway to north Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra.

In 2023, NHAI initiated repairs on the flyover, committing a budget of ₹38.5 crore to address longstanding issues.

