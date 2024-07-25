After a delay of around three years, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will re-open Peenya flyover for heavy vehicles on July 29. However, some restrictions will continue.

Following criticism from commuters, who were stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic on Tumakuru Road, NHAI decided to open the Peenya flyover, also known as Sri Shivakumara Swami flyover, in north Bengaluru.

However, heavy vehicle drivers will continue to face inconvenience on weekends due to ongoing special repair work on the elevated road. Heavy motor vehicles will not be allowed on the flyover from Friday 6 a.m. to Saturday 6 a.m. till further notice.

Apart from this, the traffic police have imposed a speed limit of 40 km/h, as recommended by NHAI. In a joint public notice issued on July 25, NHAI and the traffic police stated that heavy motor vehicles must use the left lane, and a speed limit of 40 km/h will be in force on the flyover.

A senior official of NHAI said, “After receiving permission from headquarters, we have opened the 4.2-km-long flyover to heavy vehicles. The flyover will be closed for heavy vehicles from 6 a.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Saturday for cable grouting work.”

Three-year delay sparks traffic chaos

On December 25, 2021, NHAI prohibited vehicle movement on the flyover after discovering slippage of three pre-stressed cables in one span, and one in another span, during a routine inspection.

Initially, there were plans for a two-week ban on movement of vehicles on the flyover. However, due to safety concerns for motorists and the flyover, NHAI extended the repair period. This led to significant traffic disruptions, prompting discussions in the Assembly about the delay in work by NHAI.

After a gap of over 50 days, light motor vehicles were allowed on the flyover.

The delay of around three years in repairing the Peenya flyover and the NHAI’s decision not to allow heavy vehicles had resulted in traffic congestion on the busy Tumakuru Road.

Every day, thousands of vehicles, including inter-state and intra-state buses, travel along Tumakuru Road. At night, both Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and private buses often faced extended travel times due to traffic congestion.

The restriction on heavy vehicles contributed to traffic jams beneath the flyover, particularly from Goraguntepalya to the Parle-G toll gate. In 2023, NHAI began repair work at a cost of ₹38.5 crore.

Question NHAI about delay in repairs

NHAI’s decision to restrict movement of heavy vehicles on Fridays and Saturdays has not gone down well with motorists who foresee traffic congestion under the flyover during weekends.

Manohar S., a resident of Jalahalli, said, “NHAI’s inefficiency in repairing the flyover promptly has been severely problematic for daily commuters. The prolonged delay has exacerbated traffic problems on this route. Furthermore, the decision to ban heavy vehicles on Fridays and Saturdays will likely worsen congestion. This shows that the repair carried out by NHAI on the flyover is not complete.“

Another motorist urged the government to conduct an inquiry into the repairs and to consult experts, citing NHAI’s lack of transparency and delay in completing the work. “The delay in completing the work, followed by restrictions on heavy vehicles, and now the weekend ban, highlights NHAI’s ineffectiveness and the risk to public safety. I urge both the State and Central Governments to initiate an inquiry into the problems plaguing the flyover,” said Harish Kumar, a resident of Dasarahalli.