ADVERTISEMENT

Pedestrian path encroachment on Church Street cleared

Published - October 04, 2024 07:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday (October 4) conducted an encroachment-clearance drive on the pedestrian paths of Church Street and seized several materials.

The drive was carried out following repeated warnings issued to shop owners about the illegal occupation of pedestrian pathways. Despite the warnings, many continued to encroach upon the footpaths, causing considerable inconvenience to pedestrians.

ADVERTISEMENT

The operation targeted both sides of Church Street, with around 50 shops and establishments being cleared of items. The drive spanned approximately 1 km and involved police officers, BBMP officials, and marshals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

More than 20 men, two tippers, and six tractors were employed to remove the encroachments. The confiscated materials were taken into BBMP custody. Shop owners have been warned against encroachments.

Officials emphasised that cooking food on footpaths has a negative impact on health and hygiene, while the use of open cylinders in these areas increases the risk of accidents. The encroachments also force pedestrians to walk on the streets, creating traffic issues and raising the risk of accidents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US