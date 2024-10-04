GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pedestrian path encroachment on Church Street cleared

Published - October 04, 2024 07:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru 

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday (October 4) conducted an encroachment-clearance drive on the pedestrian paths of Church Street and seized several materials.

The drive was carried out following repeated warnings issued to shop owners about the illegal occupation of pedestrian pathways. Despite the warnings, many continued to encroach upon the footpaths, causing considerable inconvenience to pedestrians.

The operation targeted both sides of Church Street, with around 50 shops and establishments being cleared of items. The drive spanned approximately 1 km and involved police officers, BBMP officials, and marshals.

More than 20 men, two tippers, and six tractors were employed to remove the encroachments. The confiscated materials were taken into BBMP custody. Shop owners have been warned against encroachments.

Officials emphasised that cooking food on footpaths has a negative impact on health and hygiene, while the use of open cylinders in these areas increases the risk of accidents. The encroachments also force pedestrians to walk on the streets, creating traffic issues and raising the risk of accidents.

