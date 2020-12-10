Pedestrian mowed down

Bengaluru

10 December 2020 01:03 IST

A 30-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run case at Veerasandra junction on Hosur road early on Wednesday.

The man was crossing the road when an unidentified vehicle knocked him down and sped away. According to the police, he sustained severe head injuries and was killed on the spot.

The Electronics City police have taken up a case and are investigating to ascertain his identity and the motorist responsible.

