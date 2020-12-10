Bengaluru

Pedestrian mowed down

A 30-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run case at Veerasandra junction on Hosur road early on Wednesday.

The man was crossing the road when an unidentified vehicle knocked him down and sped away. According to the police, he sustained severe head injuries and was killed on the spot.

The Electronics City police have taken up a case and are investigating to ascertain his identity and the motorist responsible.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2020 1:05:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/pedestrian-mowed-down/article33293753.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY