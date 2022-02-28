Drug peddling: 50-year-old man arrested in Bengaluru

Special Correspondent February 28, 2022 18:24 IST

The Annapoorneshwarinagar police on Monday arrested a 50-year-old man and seized 65.5 kg of marijuana from him.

Based on a tip-off, a police team raided a place in Annapoorneshwarinaagar and arrested Vantala Keshava Rao, while he was allegedly waiting for his customers to deliver the goods, police sources said.

Based on his information, the police raided a rented house and recovered the remaining 65.5 kg drugs. Inquiries revealed that Keshava Rao was sourcing the drugs from his contacts in Visakhapatnam and would bring it to the city by train. He would sell it to his customers, which included truck drivers, the police said .

The police have booked him under the NDPS Act and taken him into custody to ascertain his network.