Pedal Shaale initiative expanded across Bengaluru

October 26, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Pedal Shaale initiative, introduced this year in Bengaluru to empower cycling enthusiasts, has expanded to 21 locations across the city. Residents in these areas are enthusiastically honing their cycling skills through the programme.

In March, the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) and the Karnataka Bicycle Dealers’ Association (KBDA), collaborated to introduce free bicycle training sessions at Cubbon Park. This initiative was undertaken in partnership with the Bangalore Bicycle School (BBS) and Citizens for Sustainability (CIFoS). “The Pedal Shaale initiative is progressing well. Its goal is to offer people of all ages and genders the chance to learn cycling on the city’s roads,” a DULT official said.

As part of the initiative, DULT and various organisations are providing training to cyclists in locations such as HSR Layout, Peenya, Sahakarnagar, Whitefield, HAL, Rajarajeshwarinagar, and Jayanagar. “We have created specific designs and shared them with the BBMP and Bengaluru Smart City Ltd. Although some suggestions have been adopted, a comprehensive cycle path network is still lacking. Our aim is to establish a unified and seamless design. We are in the process of formulating a cycling network plan to submit to the BBMP,” an official explained.

Recently, to improve the Public Bicycle Sharing system in Bengaluru, the DULT started setting up a pedal-assisted bicycles (e-bicycles) system in Malleswaram. For this, the DULT is collaborating with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the German development agency, and Bosch Ltd. under the aegis of Green Urban Mobility Innovation-Living Lab (GUMI-LL) to develop sustainable, inclusive and smart mobility solutions through a multi-stakeholder platform.

A recent Personal2Publicsurvey report by NGOs, including the Bangalore Political Action Committee and WRI India, shows that only 1.42% of the people prefer bicycles as the main mode of transport in the city. The report states that the average trip length of cycle users is 6.36 km and the time spent to cover this distance is 30 to 45 minutes. Around 0.78% of existing public transport users prefer to cycle to reach the nearest metro station or bus stop.