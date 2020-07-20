Pay wages to metro labourers who have tested positive and under quarantine: HC

The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to ensure that wages are paid to the construction workers, who have tested positive for COVID-19, and others during their treatment and quarantine period.
A special division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Alok Aradhe issued the directions while hearing through video conference the PIL petitions related to issues cropped up due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Earlier, it was informed to the bench that at least 79 of the 211 workers, who were in Kannur labour camp of the metro project, tested positive for the disease and they have been sent to different COVID-19 Care Centres.
It was also informed to the bench on behalf of the BMRCL that these were the labourers brought by the contractor from different places and they were subjected to the test before being deployed.
Terming the situation as “alarming”, the bench emphasised that the BMRCL should take immediate protective measures to ensure that labourers in all the 59 camps are safe and metro project should not become a centre for the spread of COVID-19.
Observing that the BMRCL is not like any private contractor, the bench said that the company will have to ensure that contractors pay wages to the labourers undergoing treatment or under quarantine for COVID-19.
