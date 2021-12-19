‘Pay labourers minimum monthly wage of ₹25,000’

The Karmika Hakkugala Horata Samiti has demanded that labourers be paid a minimum monthly wage of ₹25,000. In a labour convention organised on Sunday, the samiti said the Labour Codes only favoured corporate bodies and went against the interest of the labour class.

They also demanded a halt to the privatisation of the public sector and that the government abolish contractual employment and strengthen labour laws to protect the interest of labourers

Advocate Balan, who addressed the gathering, accused governments of snatching away labour rights. “Pourakarmikas and other contractual workers in various civic bodies are not getting equal pay for equal jobs. These discrepancies exist in various other organisations. Salary paid to permanent workers should be extended to contractual workers with social security benefits,” he said.