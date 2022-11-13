Patronage on fast track: Over 10,000 passengers using QR-based ticketing system to travel in Namma Metro

BMRCL introduced a QR ticketing system on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava; passengers can buy a ticket by using Namma Metro mobile app or WhatsApp for single travel

Almost two weeks after its launch, the QR-based ticket system is being used by over 10,000 passengers for travelling in Namma Metro.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) managing Anjum Parwez said that in addition to QR ticket usage, more than 30,000 passengers are using WhatsApp chatbot daily for various purposes, such as recharging metro smart cards, journey planning, locating nearest metro stations, and to get fare information.

“When we launched the QR-based ticketing system, it was started with 1,000 people buying tickets, and now it has crossed over 10,000 and the number will increase further in the coming days. We are happy to know that thousands are using the WhatsApp chabot to avail of other services. The patronage will increase in the coming days,” said Mr. Parwez.

On the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava, the BMRCL introduced a QR ticketing system. Metro passengers can buy a QR ticket by using Namma Metro mobile app or WhatsApp for single travel. Among the users, 70% are purchasing QR tickets on WhatsApp and the remaining on Namma Metro mobile app. Since October 2011, the BMRCL had only two options of traveling: Namma Metro contactless smart cards and tokens. Currently, on average, 5 lakh people travel in metro on weekdays and 3.5 lakh to 4 lakh on weekends.

People using the new QR system say that it has provided an option for more convenient travelling. “A few days ago, after entering the metro station, I realised that I had forgotten my smart card and wallet at home. I purchased a QR ticket on WhatsApp using my mobile. It is more convenient than buying a token at the counter.”

On the other hand, passengers using metro and city buses have been demanding that there should be a common ticketing system for both modes of travel. At present, people are purchasing two different tickets to travel in the metro and city buses operated by the BMTC. Though the Namma Metro has been operational since 2011, no common platform has been enabled for the benefit of the public.