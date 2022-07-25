Patrolling vehicle set on fire; youth arrested in Bengaluru

No injures were reported in the incident

The city market police arrested a 19-year-old youth for allegedly setting fire to a Hoysala patrolling vehicle in the busy K.R. Market circle on Monday afternoon.

No injures were reported in the incident and the fire was doused by passersby to prevent further damage.

The accused has been identified as Dheeraj Kumar. According to the police, the Hoysala patrolling vehicle No. 79 was partially gutted in the incident. Two policemen from City Market police station were deployed for Hoysala patrolling duty. The police had parked the vehicle near K.R. Market circle and were busy controlling the crowd at the junction.

They found the patrolling vehicle on fire around 12.05 p.m. Passersby rushed to the vehicle and doused the fire by pouring water from buckets and water cans.

A few people informed the police that they noticed Dheeraj pouring petrol on the patrolling vehicle and setting it on fire. The police managed to detain him. According to police, Dheeraj was acting abnormally and suspect intoxication. He works as a labourer in the market area and slept on the footpath during night.

“He has confessed that he set fire to the vehicle as he doesn’t like government vehicles. Dheeraj bought petrol from a fuel station in a bottle and poured it on the patrolling vehicle. He set it on fire using a lighter. A case has been registered against him by City Market police. He has been arrested and further investigation is on,” a senior officer said.