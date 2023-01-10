Patrolling police in the dock for questioning techie at night

January 10, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The night patrolling police are in the dock for questioning a software professional from Marathahalli on suspicion while he was parking his car on the roadside and carrying a “pepper spray”.

The police team from Adugodi are now facing an inquiry by their senior officer after a post was put out on social media questioning if carrying pepper spray was illegal.

The incident occurred on Sunday night near Forum Mall when the techie was waiting in a car minutes after talking to a biker. This had drawn the attention of night beat policemen who were on the lookout for peddlers and “drug trade” and confronted him on suspicion and checked his car for suspicious objects, only to find pepper spray.

One of the constables, who had previous experience of a series of robberies by a gang using pepper spray, started questioning him. This led to heated arguments, following which the techie started recording on his mobile phone.

The constable took objection to his behaviour and asked him stop and when he did not stop, he was escorted to the station for inquiry.

At the station, the officer in-charge questioned him and asked to delete the videos he has recorded. Though the techie claimed that he was forced to delete the videos, he had saved some of the videos for his future use.

He later put out a post tagging senior police officials seeking clarification.

Reacting to his post, C.K. Baba, DCP, south east division, said that policemen have right to question anyone found in public places and on road, especially at night, while it is the duty of the law abiding citizen to reply and cooperate with the police. The issue here is recording the incident on phone, which not only led to many speculations but also irritated them, which is now a matter of investigation, he said.

However, a senior police officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police has been asked to inquire into the incident and submit a detailed report based on which necessary action will be taken, he added.