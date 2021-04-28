Patient found dead in hospital premises

28 April 2021 21:58 IST

He was undergoing treatment for COVID-19

A 26-year-old autorickshaw driver allegedly ended his life in the premises of Victoria hospital on Wednesday where he was being treated for COVID-19.

The deceased has been identified as Kumar. According to the police, he was admitted to the hospital a few days ago and, since then, he was under depression.

However, family members raised doubts stating that Kumar was assured by doctors that he was cured and would be shifted to the general ward soon.

DCP (South) Harish Pandey and V.V. Puram police visited the hospital.

Based on the complaint, the police have taken up a case of unnatural death and are awaiting a post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.

On April 24, 61-year-old Ramanna had allegedly ended his life at a private hospital in Vijayanagar where he was admitted for treatment .

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help)