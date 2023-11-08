ADVERTISEMENT

Passport racket unearthed in Bengaluru; one arrested

November 08, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Gangammanagudi police recently unearthed a passport racket and arrested a man who was allegedly getting passports to illegal immigrants through dubious means.

Based on a tip-off, a team of police raided Srikrishna Computers on Abbigere main road and arrested the owner Krishnamurthy, charging him under various sections of the Passports Act, 1967 and also for forgery.

Investigations revealed that the accused would help illegal immigrants get their passports done by creating fake rental agreements using which he would get their PAN and Aadhaar cards before applying for the passport.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused would charge a hefty amount from his clients and is said to have helped many illegal immigrants get passports using forged documents. The police have taken the accused into custody for further investigation.

It may be recalled that the South Division police had unearthed a similar racket and arrested three persons, including a software engineer, who were involved in getting passport for Sri Lankan nationals and anti-social elements in November last year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bangalore / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US