Passport racket unearthed in Bengaluru; one arrested

November 08, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Gangammanagudi police recently unearthed a passport racket and arrested a man who was allegedly getting passports to illegal immigrants through dubious means.

Based on a tip-off, a team of police raided Srikrishna Computers on Abbigere main road and arrested the owner Krishnamurthy, charging him under various sections of the Passports Act, 1967 and also for forgery.

Investigations revealed that the accused would help illegal immigrants get their passports done by creating fake rental agreements using which he would get their PAN and Aadhaar cards before applying for the passport.

The accused would charge a hefty amount from his clients and is said to have helped many illegal immigrants get passports using forged documents. The police have taken the accused into custody for further investigation.

It may be recalled that the South Division police had unearthed a similar racket and arrested three persons, including a software engineer, who were involved in getting passport for Sri Lankan nationals and anti-social elements in November last year.

