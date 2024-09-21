Passengers miffed as BMTC airport buses stop only at designated locations in Bengaluru

Passengers traveling on Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) airport buses are miffed because the buses no longer stop at convenient locations as a request stop for them to alight.

Previously, these buses allowed passengers to alight wherever they wanted, which was especially helpful for those carrying heavy luggage. Now, however, the buses stop only at designated bus stops, which many passengers arriving in Bengaluru find inconvenient.

Passenger complaints

This has particularly affected long-term users of the service.

Prashitha Kumar, a regular passenger of BMTC’s Vayu Vajra airport buses from Bannerghatta Road for the past five years, said, “Earlier, the bus used to stop wherever I wanted to get down. I always requested the conductor to stop near my apartment, and they would comply, which made it easier for me to carry my luggage. But in the last two months, the crew has refused my requests, stating they can only stop near the bus stop,” she said.

Ms. Prashitha resides near Bilekahalli on Bannerghatta Road, and the nearest designated bus stop is about 800 meters from her apartment. “It’s very inconvenient. After a long flight, walking that distance with heavy luggage is a hassle,” she added.

Bengaluru Airport Buses 140 schedules 17 routes 970 trips daily 16,000 to 18,000 Average passengers take airport buses every day

Tejaswini K.H., a resident of Jayanagar and another frequent user of the BMTC airport bus, said, “The previous arrangement was far more convenient, especially when you’re carrying multiple bags. Now, I have to plan my exit and take an additional cab from the bus stop, which not only increases my expenses but also wastes time.”

Another passenger, Ravi Prasad, who lives in HSR Layout and frequently travels for work, said not giving request stops in airport buses disrupts the seamless experience passengers once enjoyed. “The bus used to drop me near my home, which was incredibly convenient, but now, I have to walk nearly a kilometer with my suitcase. I don’t understand why this change was necessary,” he said.

BMTC clarifies

BMTC officials said there is no specific rule that mandates airport buses to stop wherever passengers request to alight. “However, we have given an oral directive allowing the crew to use their discretion and provide request stops on humanitarian grounds,” an official said.

“Usually, request stops are more common when the bus is coming back from the airport because passengers have luggage. On the way to the airport, passengers are picked up only at designated bus stops. However, the decision to allow a request stop depends on the crew and the situation,” the official added.

The BMTC currently operates 140 airport bus schedules, covering 17 routes and running 970 trips daily. On average, these buses carry between 16,000 and 18,000 passengers every day.

Meanwhile, in a bid to modernise its fleet and improve passenger comfort, BMTC is preparing to introduce air-conditioned electric buses on its routes. OHM Global Mobility, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, has been awarded the contract to supply 320 electric buses to BMTC. These buses will replace the older Volvo models currently operating on the Vajra and Vayu Vajra airport routes.

The new fleet of buses will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including retractable ramps to assist disabled passengers. Each low-floor bus will be 13 meters long, making it spacious and more comfortable for airport travelers.