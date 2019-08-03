Passengers mark ‘birthday’ of Tumakuru train

Several passengers gathered at Tumakuru Railway Station on Saturday to celebrate the ‘birthday’ of the fast passenger train to the State capital.

The Tumakuru-Bengaluru fast passenger train was introduced on August 3, 2013 by then Union minister for railways Mallikarjuna Kharge. Over the last six years, it has become a lifeline for hundreds of government employees, daily wage workers, security guards, flower and fruit vendors.

Commuters decorated the train with flowers, mango and plantain leaves and buntings. A cake was cut by loco pilot V.N. Prasad, assistant loco pilot Vishweshwara Prasad and the guard of the train N.K. Nirala in the presence of railway police and railway protection force personnel, the station master and passengers.

Members of the Tumakuru Railway Prayanikara Vedike – comprising commuters who use the service regularly – handed over cake and chocolates to passengers in the train. They had started the tradition of celebrating the train’s ‘birthday’ in 2014, and now a lot of passengers look forward to the festivities.

Karanam Ramesh, secretary of the Vedike, told The Hindu, "Around 1,800 passengers travel by this train every day. It is a convenient travel option. The train reaches Bengaluru at 9.50 a.m. We celebrate the train's birthday every year to express our love and gratitude,” he said.