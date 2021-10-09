Passengers at KIA fume over 10-hour flight delay

Many passengers at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) vented their ire on social media against a Go First (G8 973) flight claiming that it had been delayed for 10 hours. One Twitter user posted photos and video clips of passengers gathered outside the gate demanding answers from duty staff. “Poor passengers are waiting hours after haggling,” he said in the tweet, tagging both Go First and the aviation ministry.

In response, Go First tweeted, “We are sorry for the inconvenience caused. We request you to share your PNR number along with your contact number and email ID via DM so that we can connect with you.” Another passenger posted on the social media platform, Koo, “...Worst experience, flight delayed by 10 hours. Still they have no clue.”

Despite repeated attempts, calls to Go First went unanswered.