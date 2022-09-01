Passengers arrested at Kempegowda International Airport for smuggling 924 grams of gold paste in their private parts

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Monday arrested two passengers who landed at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from Imphal, concealing 924 grams of gold paste in their rectum

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 01, 2022 21:43 IST

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Monday arrested two passengers who landed at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from Imphal, concealing 924 grams of gold paste in their rectum.

Based on specific inputs, the officials intercepted the duo as soon as they landed at the airport and caught them. The total value of the seized items is worth ₹46.4 lakh. The accused are suspected to be part of an international smuggling racket, officials said.

In another case, the officials recovered 583 grams of gold in the form of wires. The accused had landed from Dubai and concealed the gold wires in a trolley bag. The value of the seized gold wires was worth ₹30 lakh, officials said.

