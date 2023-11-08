ADVERTISEMENT

Passenger trying to smuggle gold paste concealed in the fly of his pants caught

November 08, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Customs officials on Monday caught a passenger who tried to smuggle gold paste concealed in the fly of his pants.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials caught the passenger as soon as he landed at Kempegowda International Airport from Sharjah and tried to pass through the checks. The officials detained him, removed his pants and cut open the fly to recover gold paste weighing 284 grams concealed in a cover stitched along the zipline. The officials also recovered 3,300 foreign-brand cigarette sticks and 324 packets of cosmetics from his luggage. The total worth of the seized items is ₹18. 5 lakh.

