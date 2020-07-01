Passenger train services from Baiyappanahalli terminal by October: SWR

01 July 2020 22:23 IST

Officials had missed the May deadline due to the lockdown

If all goes as scheduled, the South Western Railways (SWR) is hoping to start passenger and express train services from the new coaching terminal at Baiyappanahalli by October, if not earlier. Once the terminal is fully functional, it will help decongest KSR Bengaluru City and Yeshwantpur terminals as more trains to Mumbai and Chennai regions can be started or terminated at Baiyappanahalli.

However, it will be dependent on when the Railway Board gives the nod. The existing Baiyappanahalli yard has 18 lines, which were made fully operational on Tuesday. Once other works are completed, the terminal can serve passenger trains. The new station will have eight passenger lines with seven platforms, six stabling lines and three pit lines.

“We commissioned track, signalling and other systems at the terminal on Wednesday. Other works will be completed by October. Due to lockdown, only a few train services are operational now,” said Ashok Kumar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru.

SWR is spending ₹240 crore on the project. “We have been using KSR Bengaluru and Yeshwantpur railway stations to the maximum capacity. We managed to introduce new train services and increase frequency in the last three years. The full-fledged commissioning of Baiyappanahalli terminal will help us introduce more train services to different points,” Mr. Verma added.

Prior to lockdown, on an average 120 trains were operated from KSR Bengaluru and 80 trains from Yeshwantpur.

Missed deadlines

After missing many deadlines, in February, the SWR had set May 2020 as the deadline to commission passenger trains from Baiyappanahalli. It had also planned to start services with 32 pairs of trains. Officials missed the deadline due to the lockdown.

Work has been affected by a labour crunch. According to Mr. Verma, prior to the lockdown, 800 workers were at the site, but the number has since reduced to 200-odd. Civil and construction work has resumed with precautions such as social distancing.