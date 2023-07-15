Passenger caught smoking in flight

July 15, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The International Airport police on Tuesday booked a 41-year-old passenger caught smoking in the toilet of a domestic flight from Assam to Bengaluru.

Alert cabin crew noticed the smell and forced open the toilet door to find the passenger, Debashish Roy, smoking. Sensing trouble, he flushed the cigarette down the toilet. The cabin crew caught him with the lighter and reported the matter to the captain, who, in turn, reported the incident and handed over the passenger to the police soon after the flight landed at the airport.

Based on the complaint filed by Charan Boora, security officer, Air Asia Pvt. Ltd., the police charged Mr. Roy under section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and also under various sections of the aircraft rules.

This is the third such incident since this March when a 24-year-old woman was allegedly caught smoking in the toilet on an Indigo flight from Kolkata to the city. In May, the police arrested a 56-year-old man, who was flying from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru, for smoking a beedi mid-air.

Though carrying a lighter on the flight is banned, passengers had managed to hoodwink the security system. This not only endangers the safety of other passengers but also raises concern over security checks by the authorities concerned.

