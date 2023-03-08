ADVERTISEMENT

Passenger arrested for smoking on Kolkata-Bengaluru flight

March 08, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

Cabin crew forced open the door after sensing the smell of smoke from the lavatory of the aircraft

The Hindu Bureau

The KIA police charged the passenger under Section 336 (act of rashly and negligently endangering human life or the personal safety of others), in Bengaluru on March 5, 2023.

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) police arrested a 24-year old passenger after she was caught smoking in a lavatory of a Kolkata-Bengaluru flight on March 5.

The cabin crew sensed the smell of smoke coming from the lavatory of the flight. When they forced open the door, Priyanka Chakraborty was smoking inside. She discarded the cigarette in a dust bin, following which the cabin crew poured water to douse it.

They reported the matter to the captain, who filed a complaint with the airport security terming the passenger as indisciplined.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The passenger was handed over to the airport security soon after the flight landed in Bengaluru airport.

Based on a complaint by the assistant manager security, Shankar K., the KIA police arrested Priyanka Chakraborty, charging her under Section 336 (act of rashly and negligently endangering human life or the personal safety of others).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US