Passenger arrested for smoking on Kolkata-Bengaluru flight

Cabin crew forced open the door after sensing the smell of smoke from the lavatory of the aircraft

March 08, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The KIA police charged the passenger under Section 336 (act of rashly and negligently endangering human life or the personal safety of others), in Bengaluru on March 5, 2023.

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) police arrested a 24-year old passenger after she was caught smoking in a lavatory of a Kolkata-Bengaluru flight on March 5.

The cabin crew sensed the smell of smoke coming from the lavatory of the flight. When they forced open the door, Priyanka Chakraborty was smoking inside. She discarded the cigarette in a dust bin, following which the cabin crew poured water to douse it.

They reported the matter to the captain, who filed a complaint with the airport security terming the passenger as indisciplined.

The passenger was handed over to the airport security soon after the flight landed in Bengaluru airport.

Based on a complaint by the assistant manager security, Shankar K., the KIA police arrested Priyanka Chakraborty, charging her under Section 336 (act of rashly and negligently endangering human life or the personal safety of others).

