November 19, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Kempegowda International Airport police on Friday arrested a 32-year-old passenger for allegedly misbehaving with a cabin crew member, while allegedly inebriated, during a flight from Jaipur to Bengaluru.

The victim raised a complaint with the captain, following which the accused, identified as Randhir Singh, was termed an unruly passenger .

The accused was caught when the flight landed and he was booked for outraging the modesty of a woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT