Passenger, airline staffer arrested for attempting to smuggle gold worth ₹77.56 lakh at KIA

Bengaluru Air Customs have arrested a passenger from Dubai and a staff member of Emirates for attempting to smuggle gold worth ₹77.56 lakh at the Kempegowda International Airport.

“Based on profiling, Customs officers at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, intercepted a passenger from Dubai on flight EK- 566,” said Bengaluru Air Customs.

Upon arrival at the KIA, the passenger handed over gold in semi-solid paste form to an Emirates staff member near the aerobridge.

“The passenger attempted to smuggle 1092.50 grams of gold in semi-solid paste form. The gold, valued at ₹77.56 lakh, was handed over to an Emirates staff member near the aerobridge. Due to the alertness of the Customs officers both individuals have been arrested. Further investigation is in progress,” Bengaluru Air Customs added.