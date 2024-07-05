GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Passenger, airline staffer arrested for attempting to smuggle gold worth ₹77.56 lakh at KIA

Published - July 05, 2024 10:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of the Kempegowda International Airport.

A file photo of the Kempegowda International Airport. | Photo Credit:

Bengaluru Air Customs have arrested a passenger from Dubai and a staff member of Emirates for attempting to smuggle gold worth ₹77.56 lakh at the Kempegowda International Airport.

“Based on profiling, Customs officers at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, intercepted a passenger from Dubai on flight EK- 566,” said Bengaluru Air Customs.

Upon arrival at the KIA, the passenger handed over gold in semi-solid paste form to an Emirates staff member near the aerobridge.

“The passenger attempted to smuggle 1092.50 grams of gold in semi-solid paste form. The gold, valued at ₹77.56 lakh, was handed over to an Emirates staff member near the aerobridge. Due to the alertness of the Customs officers both individuals have been arrested. Further investigation is in progress,” Bengaluru Air Customs added.

Related Topics

Bangalore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.