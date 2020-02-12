Passenger accuses Uber driver of harassment

The K.R. Puram police are on the lookout for an Uber cab driver who allegedly misbehaved with a female passenger at T.C. Palya junction last week. After sharing her ordeal with her friends, the 25-year-old woman approached the police on Tuesday to lodge a complaint.

She told the police that she had gone to Hebbal on Saturday to meet her friends. Afterwards, she booked a cab to go back home. “She said the driver, Ram Mohan G., picked her up from Hebbal. Around 7.15 p.m., at T.C. Palya junction, he pulled his seat back to block her and touched her inappropriately,” said a police officer.

When the woman started shouting at him, Mohan allegedly started driving faster and asked her not to file a complaint. “He apologised but didn’t stop driving until she promised that she wouldn’t take it up with the police. The victim said she had no option but to agree, after which he allowed her to get down,” the officer added. The police have booked the driver for sexual harassment.