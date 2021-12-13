Passage in Class X CBSE exam paper leaves students shocked

It would only serve to reinforce orthodox ideas of patriarchy, says a teacher

Students, parents, and teachers were left aghast and appalled by the “regressive” portrayal of women in a reading comprehension passage on a husband’s authority over his family that appeared in the Class X CBSE first-term examination paper on Saturday.

Describing the passage as misogynistic, teachers that The Hindu spoke to said it was not age appropriate and would only serve to instil or reinforce orthodox ideas of patriarchy among students.

To summarise, the passage inferred that a woman drew from her husband’s absolute authority to bring up their children and run her household smoothly, something she could achieve only by giving him her “formal obedience”.

For instance, one paragraph stated: “What people were slow to observe was that the emancipation of the wife destroyed the parent’s authority over the children. The mother did not exemplify the obedience upon which she tried to insist. There was more room now for disagreement between the parents, enabling the child to appeal from one to the other, eventually ignoring both. In bringing the man down from his pedestal, the wife and mother deprived herself, in fact, of the means of discipline.”

An English teacher said, “In our classrooms, besides merely teaching what is in the text, we impart liberal ideas and strive to ensure that our students break age-old stereotypes. Passages like this destroys all the efforts we have made. ”

Another teacher said the paper was ambiguous for students as well. “Initially, I thought the passage probably tried to test the higher order thinking among students. But the questions that followed and the options given in the paper makes it seem like it only intended to propagate regressive ideas among students,” the teacher added.

‘Taken aback’

A student said she was not able to express her dissent as the options given did not have scope for it. Another student felt that the comprehension almost appeared to express regret for the empowerment of women. “We talk of women’s education, women’s rights and then we read such things. I was taken aback,” she said.

The passage also went viral on social media. Many condemned the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for allowing such a passage to appear in the question paper and urged the board to apologise and take immediate action against the paper setter.

‘Recall the paper’

S. Jothimani, Member of Parliament from Karur, Tamil Nadu, has written to the CBSE Chairperson urging him to recall the paper. She tweeted that regressive ideas must not have any place in the 21st century.

In response to the furore the passage has caused, the CBSE in a statement said, “The matter would be referred to subject experts for considered views”.