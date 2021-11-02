Parts of traffic lights stolen

Parts of traffic lights, worth ₹1.15 lakh, were stolen from Shahi Garments junction which falls under the Hulimavu police station limits. The police discovered the theft on Monday when a constable complained that the signal was not working.

While following up on the complaint, Assistant Sub Inspector Jagadisha S. sought the help of the Traffic Management Centre. When the TMC sent a technician, they found that the battery, controller, and other parts of the signal had been stolen.

According to the police, the signal was operational till Sunday night. The theft occurred between 10 p.m. of Sunday and 7 a.m. of Monday, said the police.