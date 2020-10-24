Parts of Bengaluru flooded after 3 days of heavy rain

Drains overflow, water enters houses in many localities

Heavy rain for the third consecutive day resulted in flooding in several parts of Bengaluru.

Hosakerehalli, Nayandahalli, Basavanagudi, Bommanahalli, Kengeri and surrounding areas were the worst hit.

With the southwest monsoon continuing well into October, beyond its June to September period, the city has been witnessing higher than normal rainfall. Until October 23 morning, the city received 179.3 mm rainfall. The normal rainfall for the period is 141 mm.

“It is a departure of 27.2% from normal in Bengaluru city,” the IMD duty officer said.

Drains overflowed, roads turned into rivulets and homes were inundated in many localities coming under Rajarajeshwarinagar, Bommanahalli and South zones.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad said help from the National Disaster Response Force had been requisitioned.

He said a team of 22 personnel, along with requisite boats, was on its way to affected localities.