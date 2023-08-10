Parts of 6 Bescom transformers stolen

August 10, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

Parts of the six Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) transformers installed in residential layouts in Devanahalli have been stolen .

Bescom Engineer, Muniraju, filed a complaint with the police on Monday. According to him the miscreants pulled down the transformers and damaged them to remove the winding core and oil from the transformers.

The incident came to light when linemen, Kalindra and Umesh were on rounds and recovered the damaged transformers, and alerted Muniraju. The transformers are 100 and 250 KV capacities installed to supply power to residential layouts, he said. Since the transformers are heavy to carry, they dumped the structure and took away the expensive parts, he said.

Based on the complaint, the police have taken up a case and are keeping track of the junk shops to track down the accused.