Partial suspension of services on Purple Line

BMRCL to carry out structural maintenance work between Trinity and Halasur stations

To facilitate structural maintenance work between Trinity and Halasuru metro stations, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will partially suspend services on Purple Line on October 9.

There will be no service between Baiyappanahalli and M.G. Road metro stations after 4 p.m. on October 9. Services will run as per schedule between M.G. Road and Kengeri stations.

Normal services on the entire Purple Line will be restored on October 10 at 6 a.m.

Train services on Green Line (Silk Institute to Nagasandra) will operate as usual on both days.