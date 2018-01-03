Partial response to OPD shutdown call in Bengaluru hospitals

The call for outpatient department (OPD) shutdown given by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) over the National Medical Commission Bill, 2017 received partial response from hospitals in Bengaluru.

While the smaller hospitals such as Suguna, Panacea and Chord Road Hospital closed their OPDs, the larger ones such as Narayana Health, Manipal, and M.S. Ramaiah, and the mission hospitals such as St. Martha’s, CSI and Baptist functioned as usual.

The OPD services in government hospitals remained unaffected. In fact, the patient load increased by 5-10%. “Our OPD functioned as usual and we attended to all those who came,” said Mohan Rajanna, resident medical officer, K.C. General Hospital. The Health and Medical Education departments had directed all government hospitals to ensure that they functioned with full staff strength. All leaves were cancelled and staff on deputation and training were called back.

Although some private hospitals supported the IMA cause, they continued to see patients who had taken prior appointments. “Though we are supporting the cause, we are also committed to patient care. We are ensuring no inconvenience is cause to patients. All prior appointments were attended to,” said Namrita, medical superintendent at Fortis, Rajajinagar branch.

At the Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), doctors wore black badges at work.

The IMA had given a call to all hospitals to participate in a 12-hour shutdown of OPD across the country. Srinivasa S., president of the Bengaluru branch of IMA, said most hospitals including smaller clinics extended support to the cause. “However, we have ensured that patients were not put to hardship. No emergency cases were turned away,” he said.