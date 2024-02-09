ADVERTISEMENT

Partial cancellation of Namma Metro service on February 11 between Indiranagar & M.G Road stations in Bengaluru

February 09, 2024 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST

Trains will operate only between M.G Road and Challaghatta, as well as between Indiranagar and Whitefield (Kadugodi) starting at 7 a.m.

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of a Namma Metro train. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced maintenance works on the Purple Line between Trinity and M.G Road Metro stations on February 11. To accommodate these essential maintenance activities, metro train services on the Purple Line will be curtailed for a two-hour period from 7:00 am to 9:00 am between M.G Road and Indiranagar Metro stations.

During this temporary disruption, trains will operate only between M.G Road and Challaghatta, as well as between Indiranagar and Whitefield (Kadugodi) starting from 7 am. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, considering the limited service during these hours.

Post 9 am, normal services on the entire Purple Line, spanning Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Challaghatta metro stations, will resume according to the regular schedule.

Meanwhile, on the Green Line, train services will commence as usual at 7 am from all terminal stations, ensuring minimal disruption to the daily commute for passengers on this route.

