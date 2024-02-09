GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Partial cancellation of Namma Metro service on February 11 between Indiranagar & M.G Road stations in Bengaluru

Trains will operate only between M.G Road and Challaghatta, as well as between Indiranagar and Whitefield (Kadugodi) starting at 7 a.m.

February 09, 2024 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of a Namma Metro train.

File photo of a Namma Metro train. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced maintenance works on the Purple Line between Trinity and M.G Road Metro stations on February 11. To accommodate these essential maintenance activities, metro train services on the Purple Line will be curtailed for a two-hour period from 7:00 am to 9:00 am between M.G Road and Indiranagar Metro stations.

During this temporary disruption, trains will operate only between M.G Road and Challaghatta, as well as between Indiranagar and Whitefield (Kadugodi) starting from 7 am. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, considering the limited service during these hours.

Post 9 am, normal services on the entire Purple Line, spanning Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Challaghatta metro stations, will resume according to the regular schedule.

Meanwhile, on the Green Line, train services will commence as usual at 7 am from all terminal stations, ensuring minimal disruption to the daily commute for passengers on this route.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.