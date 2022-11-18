Part of Gubbi Thotadappa Road in Bengaluru closed for white-topping

Trending
A part of Gubbi Thotadappa Road from Shatala Circle to Sangolli Rayanna Circle (towards the railway station) will be closed for white-topping work.
According to a release from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the white-topping work will be taken in the 580- metre stretch from Saturday to December 18. The work may disrupt the traffic around the Majestic area, which usually sees a heavy movement of vehicles.
