Part of Gubbi Thotadappa Road in Bengaluru closed for white-topping

November 18, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A part of Gubbi Thotadappa Road from Shatala Circle to Sangolli Rayanna Circle (towards the railway station) will be closed for white-topping work.

According to a release from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the white-topping work will be taken in the 580- metre stretch from Saturday to December 18. The work may disrupt the traffic around the Majestic area, which usually sees a heavy movement of vehicles.

