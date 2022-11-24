  1. EPaper
Video | Parsi Bazaar brings slice of old Bombay to Bengaluru

Bengaluru chapter of World Zarathushti Chamber of Commerce (WCC) hosted the annual Winter Bazaar on November 19

November 24, 2022 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bharath Gowda B.R.

The Bengaluru chapter of the World Zarathushti Chamber of Commerce (WCC) hosted the annual Winter Bazaar on November 19.

The organisation was created for etworking, enhancing trade, and re venating the Zorastrian entrepreneurial spirit. “The Winter Bazaar was organised on November 19 from 3pm to 9 pm, at Lady Jehangir Kothari Memorial Hall, Queen’s Road.

The bazaar brought a slice of old Bombay to Bengaluru through food and lifestyle items from Sir Ratan Tata Institute, Women’s India Trust, and Gara embroidered products by designer Zenobia Davar.

The bazaar had traditional Parsi food - dhansak, sali murghi, eeda chutney pattice, mawa cake and fermented tea, cakes, momos and a variety of egg dishes.

